Martin, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Robert Eugene Martin, age 92, of Bath, Indiana was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana following a lengthy illness.



Born February 19, 1932 in Miltonville, Ohio, he was the son of the late William Bruce & Ethel Leah (Dansbury) Martin. He graduated from Wayne Township School in 1950. He enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he attended Lanier Farm School where he furthered his knowledge and passion for agriculture. On August 10, 1957 he and the former Wynetta Urmston were united in marriage and she survives.



Bob was retired, having farmed for much of his life. After retirement, he and his wife managed condominiums in Oxford, Ohio for 11 years. Woodworking was a passion during his life and he created beautiful pieces for family and friends.



He was a member and trustee of the former Springfield United Methodist Church, and had been on the board of directors of the Franklin County Farm Bureau CoOp for 15 years.



Besides Wynetta, his loving wife of nearly 67 years, survivors include two children, David Eugene (Jezel) Martin of Pensacola, Flori a;Carol Ann (Robert) Stoker of Bargersville, Indiana; five grandchildren, David Aaron Martin, Jayden Martin, Ashley (Brandon Snyder) Stoker, Alyssa (Connor) Johnson, and Evan (Elizabeth) Stoker; three great-grandchildren, Ellianna Martin, Carter Stoker, Brooks Johnson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Goldie Harrison & Florence Wilson; as well as a brother, Harold Martin.



Family & friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Springfield Community Church.



Pastor Tim Tice & Donna Sargent will officiate the Funeral Service on Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:00 Noon, at Springfield Community Church, 3101 Oxford Pike, Bath, Indiana. Burial with full military graveside honors by the Bernard Hurst Post #77 of the American Legion will follow in Springfield Cemetery in Bath.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the SpringfieldCommunity Church or charity of choice.



