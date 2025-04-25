Martin, Richard Webb "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Webb Martin January 13, 1941  April 21, 2025



Born at Gorgas Hospital in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone, Dick was the son of MSgt (U.S. Army) Richard Webb Martin and Esther Jane (Gibbons) Martin. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cindy Croy, the love of his life, who passed away seven years ago. He is survived by his extended family in Southwest Florida, including sister-in-law Cheryl and her husband Joe Irpino, and their son Nicholas Irpino. Dick always inquired about his nephew's golf game. He is also survived by many generations of cousins including Linda Whetstone of Thornville, Ohio, Sally Stewart and her daughter Lynn McClain of Worthington, Ohio, along with many friends from the global Mensa and Intertel communities. Dick was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School's Class of 1959 in Lexington, Kentucky. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Commerce from the University of Kentucky in May 1968. Dick dedicated 35 years to federal civil service, beginning his career in May 1969 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and retiring in January 2005. Following retirement, he continued to serve as a Senior Logistician. His outstanding service was recognized with the U.S. Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award. The nature of his work took him around the globe and created a lifetime of adventure and meaningful relationships. He was a life member of Mensa (since 1973), served in numerous elected positions, a life member of Intertel (where he served as Dayton Area Coordinator), and the National Rifle Association (NRA), where he was a certified firearms instructor and range safety officer. Dick was also a proud member of the Triple Nine Society. As a founding member of the Western Ohio Personal Safety and Firearm Training Group-a nonprofit educational organization-he helped train hundreds of citizens in safe firearm handling and personal self-defense. Loyal to the very end was his cherished dog, Romie, who remained faithfully by his side. Donations may be made to: Humane Society of Greene County; SISCA  Adoption and Wellness Center, Washington Township; Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 29th at Giovanni's, 215 W. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Time 6-8PM. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com