Peggy Viola Martin, age 80 of Hamilton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022. Peggy was born in Mobile, Alabama, on July 28,1942, the daughter of Ralph and Jewell Bell (Lenard) Richardson. On June 11, 1960, she married George Martin and he preceded her in death in 2020. Peggy worked at Hamilton Safety Council as a secretary from 1992 to 2005 alongside her sister, Merrill Barrick. Peggy was a member of Kerusso Baptist Church. When Peggy accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior, she then devoted her life to teaching the word of God to many children throughout her life. Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Bell Richardson; father, Ralph Richardson; and her two daughters, Faye Henson and Belinda Martin. Peggy is survived by her daughter Susan Collins (John Collins); 2 sisters, Merrill Barrick, and Faye Stewart; her four-legged companion Missy, who followed her everywhere and watched over her; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Peggy was a beautiful Christian daughter, sister, wife, mother, Gigi, and friend, but most of all she is a child of God. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so much and prayed every day for them. She has inspired many with her walk of faith and the love she has shared with us. Funeral Services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm with Pastor Kris Theobald of Kerusso Baptist Church officiating. Visitations will be held Tuesday from 4:30 until the time of service. Announcement to follow on Weigel's Website (www.weigelfuneralhome.com) for Interment time. She loved her church very much and in lieu of flowers would like to have donations sent to Kerusso Baptist Church, 1069 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 in Memory of Peggy Martin. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Hamilton for all their care and support.

