Michael T. "Crash" Martin, 75, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Dayton VA Medical Center. Michael was born in Middletown on March 7, 1947, to parents, James E. and Agnes (Beatty) Martin. Michael proudly served his country as a Seabee in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW 3809 and American Legion Post 218. Michael began his employment in the garage at Armco and worked in the coke plant and weld shop for many years before retiring from AK Steel in 2002. He was a devoted father and proud grandfather. While many saw a more stoic side of Michael, his family will remember the way his smile lit up the room at any sight or mention of his granddaughter. Michael was an avid sports fan and loyal supporter of the Bengals and Buckeyes. He was a former coach of PeeWee Football in Middletown and T-Ball in Madison. Michael was also an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #501. Michael is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Eddie) Harris; two grandchildren, Raegan Harris and Kennedy Harris; brothers, Dick (Kathy) Martin and Jim Martin; sisters, Gail (Richard) Manning, Pam Burton, Sue (Lee) Dunham and Debbie (Joe) Hemsath; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved cocker spaniels Bates and Ginger. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VAMC Fisher House Building 425, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428; ATTN: Betsey Striebel (make the check out to DVAMC Fisher House and list "in memory of Michael Martin" on the memo line) or online at donate.fisherhouse.org/dayton. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

