Martin, Mary

Mary Martin passed peacefully with her family and friends by her side. She was a beautician for 25 plus years with most spent at Little Miss Carols Beauty Shop. She is survived by her sisters Connie Mickey, brother Donnie, sons David Lee, Ian, daughter Melissa (Chris), numerous grandkids, great grandkids nieces, nephews.



She is proceeded in death by her husband, mother, father, brothers, and sisters. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. The family wants to thank Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



