Martin, Martha

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Martin (Pate), Martha Ann

Martha Ann (Pate) Martin, age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Craig, Donny
2
Bosch, Marna
3
Copes, Robert
4
Copes, Robert
5
Crabtree, Homer
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top