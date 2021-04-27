MARTIN, Margaret T.



Margaret T. Martin, 74, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born in



Middletown on September 17, 1946, to parents Chester and Mary (Fisher) Trent. Margaret worked for 10 years as a clerk and in the pharmacy at CVS in Middletown. She was a



member of Holy Family Parish and the Women of the Moose Middletown Chapter 183. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn (William) Zumbahlen; sister-in-law, Joyce Trent; nieces and nephews, Erin (Michael) Pistone, Lynne Calhoun, Mary



Catherine (Samuel) Simpson, Matt (Cherie) Trent, Mike



(Victoria) Trent, Mark (Janet) Trent and Martin (Melissa) Trent and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Margaret is



preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Trent. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the



service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH, 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com