Martin Mahoney

MAHONEY, Martin K., 64, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 1, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was born November 14, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Jack and Mary Anne (Oster) Mahoney. Marty received his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and worked as a metallurgist for Heat Treating, Inc. for many years. He also worked for Clark County Board of Elections for 8 years and served the community as a City Commissioner for 8 years, including a term as Vice-Mayor. He was an avid music lover, a gifted vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. Martin captained the local Irish American band, The Dreamboats, for 25 years, bringing joy and laughter to family, friends, and crowds. Dreamboats Sunday practices with his bandmates Mark Corcoran, Mark Brown, and Dave Heaton were legendary! Martin made every moment memorable for family and friends including marching in the Memorial Day Parade, fishing, visits to Put-In-Bay and Kelley's Island, camping, and vacations on Hilton Head Island. He was renowned for his spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show! Always on a date, Martin and MB loved cruising in his vintage Fiat once owned by his brother, Vince, that Martin lovingly restored. They also rooted on their Cincinnati Bengals through thick and thin. Survivors include his beloved wife of 26 years, Maribeth (Sheehan), always by his side throughout his courageous battle with cancer; one stepson, Chris & Karen Woeber and their son, Teddy; three siblings, Anne Schaaf, Dennis & Kathy Mahoney and Matthew & Beth Mahoney; In-laws Paul Sheehan, Brendan & Lisa Sheehan, and Meighan & Chris Schutte; special friends "The Buds," Andy Longo and Chris Yeazell; and many beloved nieces and nephews to whom he will always be their Uncle Marty. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, Phillip, Vincent, and Steve and one sister, Eileen Burba. Martin and Maribeth would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State, and Ohio's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 on Thursday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. And in closing, as Martin would say, Cheers Ya!



