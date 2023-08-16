Martin, Louis "Louie"



MARTIN, Louis "Louie", age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living in Huber Heights. Louie was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 20 years of service and then retired after an additional 20 years from the Dayton VA Center. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the Huber Heights Senior Citizens, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and served on the Huber Heights Council, a life member of VFW and life member of Am Vets.



Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony & Mary Martin; and son, Steven Martin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Edith M. "Edy"; daughter, Lisa Denzer of NC; son, Greg Martin of Kettering; sister, Martina Boe; brother, Charles Martin; grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Heckmann, Taylor Martin, Sara (Kenny) Scheffler, John (Hanna) Denzer III; great-grandchildren, Blake, Bryce, John IV, Evelyn; other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Food Pantry in Louie's memory.



