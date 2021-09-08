springfield-news-sun logo
MARTIN, Laura Faith

75 of Alcony, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Richard and Julia (Kohn) Tuvell on June 5, 1946. Laura was active in her local church, Alcony Grace Church. She loved to crochet, read and do puzzles of all kinds. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and caring friend to all. She is survived by her children, Mary Ingles, Edward (Amanda) Martin and Peggy (John) Cottrell; grandchildren, Megan, Corbin, Kathryn, Faith, Jacob and Alex; and one great-granddaughter, Maeve, on the way; brothers and sisters,

Marian (Norman) Caudill, Dickie (Everett) Bradford, and Peter Tuvell; many nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Along with her parents Laura is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Johnnie D. Martin; sisters Kathie Fein and Barbara Ratliff; brother, Jim Tuvell. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:30-1:30 PM, with the

funeral service following at 1:30 PM. Burial to take place at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.

