Martin, Karen



Born in Tranquility, Ohio to Estel and Norma Barnes (Hemmings) on November 03, 1948. She passed peacefully on May 11, 2025 at 11.09 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, her children's father Dale Hundley, Brother Jody Barnes, and Sister Jewell Little. Survived by her Husband Don Martin, children, Sandra Hundley (Rodney) and Dale Jesse Hundley II (Dina Hundley) and Step-daughter Lori Martin Combs (Curtis), Sisters Nadine Horn (Gary) and Gina Barnes-Brown. Grandchildren Jesse Hundley III, Rachel Hundley, Caleb Hundley, Carson Combs and Camdyn Combs. Great Grandchildren Aubri Hundley, Colsen Bastin, Brayden Stanforth and K.J. Brooks. She leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Also survived by her lifelong friend and Sister-In-Law, Thelma Hundley. Special Cousin Patsy Grogg and dear friend Mary Pat Buckman Yater. We would like to say a special Thank you to the ICU Nurses at Kettering Health Hamilton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com