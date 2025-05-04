Martin, Harold "Red"



Harold "Red" Martin, 96, passed away Christmas day 2024 at the Canopy at Hickory Creek in Titusville, FL. Predeceased by parents Clifton Isaac "Cot" Martin, Madge Loudin Martin, and brother David Clyde Martin.



He is survived by daughters Michele Martin Trainer (Rick), Ginger Martin Cates (Bradley), 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 1 nephew, and 2 nieces.



Red was born in the family home in Buckhannon WV. After graduating from Buckhannon Upsher High School, West Virginia in 1946, (being a member of the "Greatest Generation"), he immediately enlisted in the US Marine Corps (6/4/46  3/10/48) and went to Parris Island to begin his training. Red was then deployed to the Pacific Islands with the 1st Bn 11th Marines 1st Marine Division and eventually to Northern China as part of the China occupation force (China Marines).



After being honorably discharged he returned home to use his GI bill at West Virginia Wesleyan College earning a Bachelor of arts degree in history and political science in 1952. Then moving to Lebanon OH in 1954 to teach social studies. Red retired from Lebanon City Schools after 31 years in 1985.



Red decided to move to Titusville FL in June 2022 at 94 to "retire". His favorite activity in Florida was watching the rockets launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, walks, and ice cream cones.



Loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. Family was always number one for Red. Few sentences cannot sum up his giving heart. He was always there when needed, his love was unconditional. Red worked many jobs (including painting houses in the summer heat, driving school buses, ushering at Lebanon Raceway and even as Santa) to provide for his daughters. A favorite activity was taking his family on summer vacations to Virginia Beach. Red took grandkids on many historical adventures. To his last days, when you were out with Red, he always insisted on paying. His kindness even flowed past his children and grandchildren to their friends and even strangers in need.



History was a passion. Red dedicated many hours to researching family genealogy of the Martin's and Loudin's (making sure we all got copies). Every vacation included reading every single historical marker along the way. He usually had more interesting info to add. He volunteered for the Warren County Historical Society, mostly doing detailed tours of the Glendower Historical Mansion on Sundays for 31 years 1978  2009.



Red's last wish was to be able to be with his mom, dad, brother & cousins again in West Virginia. He wanted very much just to be able to give his mom a call. Family believes his passing on Christmas was his Christmas gift and allowed him to reunite with family.



Visitation/Celebration of Life Monday May 12th Visitation 4pm  4:45pm, Service 4:45pm, Military Honors 5:15pm by SW OH VA Memorial Team/ Hoskins Funeral Home at Armstrong Conference Center 121 S Broadway Lebanon Ohio.



Inurnment Wednesday May 14th 10am by Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home, at Heavner Cemetery Weston Rd. Buckhannon WV.



