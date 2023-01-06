MARTIN, Elizabeth

MARTIN (Halterman), Elizabeth Lucille "Libby"



Age 97, of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 30th, 2022, at her home in West Carrollton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving and precious family. She was born December 7th, 1925, to the late Amos and Dolly Marie (Canter) Halterman of Jackson, Ohio.



Libby was the first born of seven siblings. In high school she played basketball and worked as a ticket taker and popcorn girl at the Jackson movie theatre. After high school she married Charles Arthur Martin Jr. in 1948 and moved to West Carrollton and there they raised two children. She was a decorated bowler for 30 years and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengels, OSU Buckeyes and Pittsburg Steelers. Libby loved vegetable and flower gardening, traveling with her family, her Betty Boop collection and she was also known for her jams, jellies, noodle dumplings, homemade breads, cakes, meatloaf and roasts. She had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus and never met a stranger and treated everyone with most kindness and love. She was a pillar of love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, patience, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.



Libby is survived by her daughter: Pamela A. (Larry) Helton, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several cousins, cousins-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, loving friends, acquaintances, extended family, neighbors as well as numerous great grand fur babies. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years Charles A. (Charlie) Martin Jr., son: William A. (Bill) Martin, sisters: Margie Carnes, Winnie Rankin, Peggy Dearing and Rose Halterman, brothers: Floyd Halterman and Eddie Halterman as well as several loving uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces.



The family would like to thank the following for the loving and dedicated care they provided for Libby for the past few years. The caring and loving nurses and staff from visiting Angels of Centerville, Ohio, the Harmony Cares Medical Group of Dayton, Harmony Care Grace Hospice nurses and Chaplin, Kettering health network doctors and visiting nursing staff the trust and care of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home of Jackson, Ohio.



Funeral services will be held at 2pm Sunday January 8th, 2023, at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson, Ohio, with Bill Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson, Ohio. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service from 12pm-2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made in Libby's name to a homeless shelter, food bank or humane society of their choice.

