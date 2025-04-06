Martin, Edith M. "Edy"



MARTIN, Edith "Edy", age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2025 at her home. Edy was an amazing & gifted Artist. Her work can be found throughout the U.S. and has received many accolades. A longtime member of the Dayton Society of the Artist, the Fairborn Art Association and she supported the arts and other artists. She was a founding member and Signature member of the American Impressionist Society. Edy was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Peter Catholic Church for many years. She was an auxiliary member of the local VFW & AmVets Posts.



Edy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis "Louie" ; parents, Louis & Helen Shiets; sons, Steve & Greg; foster parents, John & Christine Horn and son-in-law, John Denzer Jr. Edy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Denzer; sister, Joyce Freeze; foster sisters, Barbara Fisk & Joani Wensinger; brother, Bob Taylor; grandchildren, Katie Heckmann (Nick), Taylor Martin, Sara Scheffler (Kenny), John Denzer III (Hanna); great-grandchildren, Blake, Bryce, John IV, Evelyn; and many other relatives & friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 7, 2025 from 5-7 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Od Troy Pike. Mass of the Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, April 8, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High Street, Dayton, Ohio 45403 or St. Peter's Catholic Church Food Pantry in Edy's memory. "The family suggests you wear pink to the visitation in memory of Edy and breast cancer awareness".



