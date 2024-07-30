Martin, Dorothy

Martin (Burns), Dorothy C.



Dorothy Carolyn (Burns) Martin, 98, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024 at Berkeley Square. Dorothy was born in Ross Township, Butler County OH, on February 1, 1926 to Clifford and Lillian (Reichel) Burns. A 1944 graduate of Trenton High School, she married Raymond Martin, her husband of 76 years, on November 27, 1948, and was a homemaker, but more importantly, was a supportive farm wife. She and her husband Ray were deeply involved in the agricultural community, raising their four children Daniel, Steven, David and Pamela on their beef, swine, and grain farm. Dorothy was an avid sports fan and could often be seen watching multiple sporting events on different TVs. She rarely missed a sporting event, theatre, or musical event that her children or grandchildren were performing in. She was an active member of the Edgewood Athletic Boosters, where she headed concessions for years. Dorothy was raised in the Lutheran Church, but in her later years, attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church alongside Ray. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers William, Warren (Ruth), Ora Jay (Jean), Clyde (Mary Lou), Gordon (Carol), grandson Todd Martin, and son-in law James Cottle. She is survived by her husband, Ray, children Daniel Martin (Linda), Steven Martin (Barbara), David Martin (Ranae), Pamela Cottle; grandchildren Brian Martin (Jill), Bradley Martin, Krystal Martin, Zachary Cottle, Alexander Cottle, Kelsey Cottle, and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Lilli, Josie, Lakota, and Blake, as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the caregivers at Berkeley Square Retirement Village and the Hospice of Cincinnati for their gentle and loving care of Mom in her final days. Visitation will be at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church 222 Hamilton Avenue Trenton, Ohio 45067 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Miltonville Cemetery, Madison Township, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Dorothy's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



