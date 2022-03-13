Hamburger icon
MARTIN, Bonnie

MARTIN, Bonnie Fay

Bonnie Fay Martin, 74, of Springfield, passed away March 8, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 23, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Clinton and Erma (Green)

Boisel Sr. Bonnie enjoyed

going to garage sales but her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. She had been employed at Comfort Keepers. Survivors include two children; John Hensley and Joanie (Timothy) Rawlins, three grandchildren; Scott,

Matthew and Jakob Rawlins, sisters in law; Joyce Boisel and Barbara Boisel, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews including; Sherri Bolton and Tina Shearer. She was preceded in death by her first husband; Granville Hensley, a son; Joey Hensley, siblings; Clinton Boisel Jr., Irma Boisel, William Boisel, Bertha Chance, James Boisel and Barbara

Edington and her parents. Visitation will be held from

5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Bill Blaine officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

