MARTIN,



Benjamin Frederick



(41) of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 19, 2021, peacefully in his residence. Ben is the son of Charles (Fred) Martin and Ann Geeting Martin.



Benjamin was born August 26, 1979, in Springfield, Ohio, and was a graduate of Shawnee High School, Class of 1998. Ben and his family also resided for many years in Dayton, Ohio.



Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Martin. Survivors include his father, Fred Martin and significant other,



Barbara Wells. Ben has been married to his loving wife, Mary Martin (Maxwell) for 17 years. Together they are the proud parents of Nicklaus F. Martin (15) and Christopher T. Martin (14).



Ben worked for Pasco County and enjoyed the "salt life" with his family in Florida. The beach was their happy place and he loved the role of "Boat Captain". Ben was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. His dogs Jessie and Olivia were always by his side. Ben's personality was larger than life. He loved to talk and to him no one was a stranger. He always had a story to tell or a joke to share. Ben had the biggest heart and to him family always came first.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at noon at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio. A visitation for family and friends will be held before the service from 10:00 am to noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ben's honor to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/memorial-gift/ or The Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, http://public.wildtracks.org.

