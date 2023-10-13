Martin, Arnold
Arnold Martin, age 72 of Dayton, passed October 1, 2023. 1969 graduate of Dunbar HS and retiree of General Motors. Funeral service Monday October 16, 2023 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends 12 noon until time of service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral