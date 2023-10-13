Martin, Arnold



Arnold Martin, age 72 of Dayton, passed October 1, 2023. 1969 graduate of Dunbar HS and retiree of General Motors. Funeral service Monday October 16, 2023 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends 12 noon until time of service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral