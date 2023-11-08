Martin, Alma

Martin (Smith), Alma



Alma Lea Martin



1926-2023



Alma Lea Martin, 96, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton.



Lea was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Beattyville, Kentucky, to the late Thomas and Nora Smith. She attended Beattyville High School before relocating to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was a talented seamstress, and later was employed and retired from Elder Beerman.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Martin, with whom she enjoyed 60 years as his wife, his best friend. Also preceding her in death are four siblings: Carlie Gilbert, Thelma Brown, Harry and Rock Smith.



Lea is survived by her son, Stephen" Woody" Martin (Vickie Cole-Martin); brother, Billy Smith; grand-daughter, Liza Martin-Voge (David Voge II); grandson, Matthew Martin (Jessica); great-grandsons, Miles and Julian Martin; grandsons, Brandon Cole (Angela); Justin Cole (Laura); great-granddaughters, Madison, Lexi, Sophie, Charlotte, and Lillian, as well as nieces and nephews; and many friends.



The family wishes to extend heartfelt thank you to: Lisa, Sheila, Rick, Brandon, and Willie, for their thoughtfulness, support, and help over the years.



Lea is remembered for her kindness, sweet disposition, resilience, and positivity. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a genuine, wonderful lady.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at noon in the Smith Cemetery, Hwy. 587, Beattyville, KY. Arrangements by Newnam Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society.



