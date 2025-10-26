Martha Woeste

Woeste, Martha Louise



age 95 passed away Wednesday October 22, 2025 in Dayton. She was born on December 15, 1929 in Dayton to the late William and Ottilia Woeste. Martha graduated from Butler High School in 1948. She graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1951 and worked for several physicians. She retired from Community Blood Center after working there for 15 years. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Martha is preceded in death by her parents and also her brothers James (Jean) and Thomas (Doris) both from Dayton. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Carlyle House and The Ohio's Hospice. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, The Ohio's Hospice or charity of your choice. Online memories can be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel Snider.



