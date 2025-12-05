Martha Dennis

Dennis, Martha A.



Martha A. Dennis, 82, of Middletown, died on December 2, 2025. She was born on May 16, 1943 in Middletown, OH to Bocho and Cecilia (Vertich) Elieff. She taught Dental Assisting at Middletown City Schools. Martha is survived by her husband, Larry Dennis; son, Michael (Jennifer Spurlock) Dennis; brothers, Matthew Elieff and Anthony Elieff; sister, Barbara (Jim) Degar; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by aher parents and siblings, Frances Huntzinger, Zona Courey, Marie Bewley and Margaret Elieff. Visitation will be Monday, December 8, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Drive), Middletown. Prayer Service will be at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Father John Civille officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



