Marshall, Patricia

Patricia "Pat" Welliver Marshall of Hamilton, OH, passed away on June 27, 2023, at the age of 93 after a brief illness. She was born on January 19, 1930, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Marc and Mabel Welliver. Patricia was the youngest of 8 children: brothers Bob, Marc ("Buzz"), and sisters Betty, Marcia (Beckett), Dorothy (Frazer), Virginia (Sauer), and Barbara (Howe). Patricia was graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1948, then attended Purdue University, where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi. She later transferred to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she obtained her B.S. degree in elementary education. Patricia taught at Fillmore Elementary in Hamilton prior to her marriage to Marcus W. Marshall of Middletown in 1956. While being a caregiver to 5 children, Pat found time to take part in the garden club, bridge and stock club groups, and attended art classes at the Middletown Arts Center, displaying her many pastels at its shows. Pat was also an active volunteer in fundraising activities for Middletown's charities and restoration projects. She became interested in genealogy and researched her family tree, contributing historical information about her great-great grandfather Obediah Welliver's pioneer homestead in Bunker Hill (west of Hamilton Ohio) to the Reily Historical Society. She also became an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) due to her ancestry research. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Marc in 2010 and son, Scott in 2019. She is survived by daughters, Carole Dorsey-Quackenbos and Pam Marshall Faulkner; sons, Marc Marshall and John Marshall; grandchildren, Michael Dorsey (Kristen) and Matthew Dorsey (Nora); four great grandchildren, Gavin, Meghan, Derek, and Madison; and two great-great grandchildren, Mac and Sara. The family will hold a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to your favorite charity. Send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook on WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



