Marshall, Gladys Marie
Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 in Bedford, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with service to follow at 7:00pm on Friday, August 16th at Bethany Church of Christ in Kettering. There will also be a visitation from 1-2pm with a 2:00pm funeral service on Saturday, August 17th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral