Marshall, Alice



age 103, of Springfield, Ohio departed this life Friday, May 16, 2025. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, 6-8 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. Thursday, May 29th, there will be 9 AM viewing, 10AM Ivy Beyond the Wall Memorial Service-Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., followed by 11 AM funeral at the church. Interment, Ferncliff Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.



