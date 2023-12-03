MARSH, Merle Wratten



99, of Beavercreek, Ohio died on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on July 23, 1924, in Mount Vernon, Alabama and moved to Washington, D.C. during the depression, in the late 1930s after her father was able to find work there. In 1941 she met Norman A. Marsh, a Marine Corps private stationed at the Quantico Marine Base in Northern Virginia and married him when he returned from the Pacific in December 1944. After 60 years of marriage, Norman passed away on June 21, 2004. Surviving are her two sons: Michael Marsh of Port Charlotte Florida and Lieutenant Colonel, USA (Ret) Stephen Marsh of Beavercreek, Ohio, her daughter, Judy Amburgey, of Manhattan, Kansas, her daughter-in-law, Barbara LeMaster Marsh of Beavercreek; her 3 sisters: Norma Liebert of Frederick, Maryland, Edna Campbell of Blanco, Texas and Mildred Tall of El Paso, Texas; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her step grandchildren Claire and Elise LeMaster of Springboro, Ohio, and Zac and Eli Bey of Beavercreek, Ohio. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Helen Catholic Church 11:00am Friday, December 8, 2023 with visitation at 10:00am.



Merle will be laid to rest in the Veteran National Cemetery, Quantico, VA. Arrangements entrusted to the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.



