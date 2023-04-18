Marsh, Lillie



Lillie Marsh, age 83, of Dayton Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Brigham; 5 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Daryl, Kevin, and James Marsh Jr.; daughter, Angela (David) Battle; brothers, James "Johnny" (Diana) and William Brigham; 6 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am- 12pm. (Mask Required). Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.

