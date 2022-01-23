MARR, Phyllis

MARR (Schiff), Phyllis J.



Age 99 of Oceanside, CA, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Phyllis had worked for many years with the American Red Cross and had also volunteered many hours at hospitals in Oceanside, CA. She was also an avid golfer. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Terri Marr Jr. of Ft. Collins, CO, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, sister: Virginia Fields, nieces, nephews,



relatives and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband: Charles "Chuck" Marr Sr, daughter: Mary Christopherson, and parents: Elza and Leona (Hagelberger) Schiff. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

