MARQUARDT, Marsha May



Marsha May Marquardt, 80, a resident of Sugarcreek Township, Ohio, passed away on April 3, 2025, at Traditions of Beavercreek, of causes incident to age. Marsha was born on October 5, 1944, the daughter of Willard (Bill) Marquardt and Frances (Fran) S. Marquardt.



Marsha attended Centerville High School and Ohio State University, earning a bachelor's degree in education. Later, she graduated from the University of Dayton with a master's degree in education. She enjoyed teaching children in the Dayton Public Schools (mainly as a first-grade teacher) and retired after 30 years. Marsha wrote and published a series of "Little Ghost" books, teaching children how to read.



Marsha was a lover of music. Specifically, she was the #1 Elvis Presley Fan. She was proud of that and backed that status up by seeing him live in concert 73 times! Elvis rewarded her by giving her two scarves and two smooches. She was also dedicated to attending the many vocal concerts of her close friend, Suzi Goedde.



Marsha enjoyed her retirement years surrounded by many friends, including her special "YaYas" group and numerous cousins. Her family would especially like to thank Suzi Goedde, Jules O'Connor, and Sandy Lowery for the loving attention they provided to Marsha in her final years. Marsha is survived by her first cousins: Jane Marquardt, Bob Marquardt, Bob Brundige, Bill Brundige, Nancy Dankof, Barbara Decker, Jeanne M. Meier, Jim Marquardt, Linda M.



Madden, Sally M. Zelnio, Richard Marquardt, Kathy M. Hawes, and Amy M. Daniels. She was predeceased by her parents and cousins Sue Scott, Dave Marquardt, and Lee Ann Yonas.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com