Marla Harlan

Harlan (Timmins), Marla Sue



Marla Sue Timmins Harlan (June 12, 1951 - November 25, 2025) was born to Arthur and Fran Timmins in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1969 and continued to Northwestern University and received a degree in Communications. After graduation, she worked in Public Radio (WETV) and Southern Bell in Atlanta, Georgia. In her mid twenties, she met her future husband, Dr. Stephen Harlan on a blind date. As a result, she moved back to Dayton and worked for Ohio Bell before having her 2 sons, Seth and Chad. Marla raised the boys and managed her husband's dental practices until she retired. During this time, Marla was on the Associate Board of the Dayton Art Institute, a member of the Junior League of Dayton, President and Campaign Chair of the Women's Division of the Jewish Federation, Co chair of the Capital Campaign of the Center for Jewish Community and Education and helped initiate and create the Lion of Judah Endowment for the Jewish Federation of Dayton. After retirement, Marla and Steve opened their home to their niece, Nola, who wanted to finish high school in Dayton. Throughout the years, Marla and Steve traveled the world and Marla continued enjoying her friends' company by playing weekly games of Mahjong, Canasta and hosting events. Marla was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Fran Timmins, her brother, Jeffrey Charles Timmins and her beloved King Charles Spaniels, Lucy and Spencer. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Stephen Harlan, sons, Seth (Paula) and Chad Harlan, sister, Cheryl Timmins, niece, Nola Timmins, granddaughters, Bari, Aubrey and Poppy Harlan, and a multitude of wonderful friends who cherish her. Services will be held at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton Ohio, 45405 on Sunday, November 30th at 11:00 am followed by internment at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Ave. Shiva will be held at the home of Susan and Stanley Katz on Sunday and Monday evening from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Donations in her honor can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Dogs Inc, or OneFamily Fund. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



