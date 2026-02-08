Marla Berger

Marla Jean Berger (nee Mink), age 84, passed away Friday, January 23, 2026. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert N. Berger; daughter, Andrea Dieckman; and sons, Doug and Chris Berger. Visitation will be Saturday, February 14th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Condolences and complete obituary can be seen at www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.tobias-funeral.com

