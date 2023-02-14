MARKSBURY, Marie L.



Marie L. Marksbury, age 80 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, February 11. 2023. She was born September 3, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Marie (Greer) Horn. Mrs. Marksbury worked as the Butler County Chief Dog Warden for many years. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was also a die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. She is the mother of David Marksbury, Judi (John) Hampton, Angie (Phil) Thacker, and the late Clayton Marksbury ; grandmother of Niki (Chris) Voiles, Gregory (Maggie) Gattermeyer, Ashley (Marcus) McCoy, Kendall Kupper, and Bella Thacker; great grandmother of nine; and sister of Judy Simpson and the late Ruth McPherson and the late Joseph Horn. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Rodney Jones, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



