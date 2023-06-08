Markowski, Cynthia

Markowski (Driver), Cynthia A. "Cindy"



Cynthia "Cindy" A. (Driver) Markowski, age 77 of Springboro, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was a graduate of Trotwood High School and Wright State University. Cindy retired from Northmont City Schools where she taught for over 35 years at O.R. Edgington and Northwood Elementary. She was a member of the Dayton Christian Women's group and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Rick Markowski, son and daughter-in-law: Rick and Angela Markowski, granddaughter: Bella Markowski and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Margaret "Peg" Driver. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

