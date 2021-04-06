MARKER, David F.



Age 69, Beavercreek, peacefully ascended to a whole new life on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. At his side was the love of his life and wife, Tina.



He was born in Dayton and one of nine children of the



former Ralph T. and Josephine B. Marker. He was preceded in death by brother, Patrick; mother-in-law, Doris Duggins; and brother-in-law, Timothy Duggins.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his dog rescues, Pasha and Barnaby; Brian Marker, and sister/sis-in-law, Rebecca Marker, Eaton; brother-in-law, Chris Duggins, Eaton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maurice and JoAnn Duggins, Waynesfield, Ohio; three special sons: Ryan Nolan, Kyle Nolan, and Jason Nolan all of Eaton; grandsons: Cameron



Rader-Nolan, Huber Heights, and Izaak Nolan, Vandalia; great-grandson, Kailen Rader, Fairborn; lifetime friend, Gary Roof, San Francisco, CA.



Arrangements are being handled by Tobias Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.

