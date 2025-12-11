Mark Thrasher

Thrasher, Mark B.



Thrasher, Mark B., 74 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 8, 2025 in his home. He was born in Springfield on April 26, 1951 the son of Bernard and Dorothy (Rogers) Thrasher. He worked for many years at O-Cedar and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include his two children, Dustin (Emily Doyle) and Katie Thrasher; four siblings, Kurt and David Thrasher, Karen (Jim) Yikes and Diane Poole and five grandchildren, Mark Xavier, Noah James, Aiden Jacob, Kaden Tyrell and Kaylynn Aireonna. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father Elijah Puthoff officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com