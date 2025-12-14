Marjorie Dell

Dell, Marjorie



Marjorie S. (Marmy) Dell, beloved wife of the late Richard Doty Dell, died Thursday, November 27, Age 99. Loving mother of Charles D. Dell and John R. Dell. Dear mother in law of Robbin Striecher Dell and Theresa Rueve Dell. Devoted grandmother of Alexander D. Dell (Kristen), Monica Dell, and her daughter, and Jamie D. Kuhlmeier (Clifford). Devoted great grandmother of Avi Dell, Richard Asher Dell, Benjamin Kuhlmeier, and Audrey Kuhlmeier. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, December 17, 2025, Mary H. Kittridge Chapel at Ohio Living, Mt. Pleasant. 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Oh 45050. Please support the charity of your choice in Marmy's memory.



