Marion Rogers

Rogers, Marion Louise



Marion Louise Rogers (Perry) met her Heavenly Father on December 6, 2025. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 69 years, Dana B. Jeremiah 29- 11 For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Her family will forever cherish her powerful life example-teaching strength, courage, and unwavering support in all things. Marion is survived by her loving sister, Dorothy Guilmet; five children: Scot (Kathy, and children Greg and Peter), Shane (Tomi, and children John Michael and Jo Lynn), Kent (Christina, and children Kristen and Aaron), Timothy (Mary Beth, and daughter Claire), and Beth (David, and children Corey, Kristy, Chloe, and Phoebe); and her dear friend, Belinda Haines. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Marion met the love of her life while working as a waitress in New Hampshire. She later graduated from the Levitt Institute in Turner, Maine, and soon after eloped with Dana as they began a life of adventure together around the world. While Dana pursued his many career assignments, Marion-strong in spirit and steady in love-raised five children and drove them across the country many times, often on her own. She embodied resilience and devotion. After settling in Dayton, Ohio, Marion volunteered with the American Red Cross for 30 years, serving in the Dental and Internal Medicine clinics at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a founding member of the Non-Commissioned Officers' Wives Club and later became a leader within the Officers' Wives Club. Marion was also an active and devoted member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Her family is comforted knowing she is reunited with Dana, living out eternity with the love of her life. Though it is difficult on Earth to lose someone so dear, the hope of everlasting life brings great peace. A celebration of her life and memorial service with be held at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, Huber Heights Ohio, on Friday, March 27 at 11:00 AM. We will miss you, Mom. To share a memory of Marion or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com