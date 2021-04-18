MARION, James Woodson, "Woody"



Age 67, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, in Curitiba,



Brazil. Woody split his time



between LeRoy, Michigan, and Brazil, where he was engaged to his beloved Maristela A. Abrantes who was at his side at the end. Woody was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 22, 1953, to Jack I. and Freida (Fair) Marion. He was a graduate of Belmont High School and received an AA in landscape engineering from Clark State



College in Springfield, Ohio. Woody loved the guitar,



motorcycles, pets, country roads, black coffee, waterfalls,



mountains, travel, canoeing, reading, building things with his hands (including motorcycles), telling dad jokes, making new friends and taking "shortcuts" down the backroads. He also loved the Reds, Bengals and Kentucky Wildcats basketball, win or lose. He served two-year stints in both the Army and Navy and performed in several classic rock bands as a lead or rhythm guitarist. He was open and childlike with all animals, and they loved him for it. He worked many jobs throughout his life including owning his own businesses as a truck driver and landscaper. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Freida, and three brothers, Fred, John and Russell. He is



survived by his former wife of 20 years Chizuru; son Fredrick; daughter Mina; 2 grandsons, Gavin Smith and Percival; 2 granddaughters, Claire and Eloise; nephew Jack; nieces Jessica and Samantha and many friends including his brother in spirit Ronald "Ronnie" King. The family will receive friends for a viewing from 9-10 a.m. April 24, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral



services will follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Masks and



social distancing are requested. The service will also be livestreamed and accessible at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial afterwards at Miami Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to The Hope Spot of Greene County at Thehopespot.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com