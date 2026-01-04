Strickler (Rosser), Marilyn



STRICKLER, Marilyn, 94 native of Arcanum, Ohio. She lived in Dayton and was a summer resident of Lakeside, Ohio. She had 18 good years at Friendship Village and moved to One Lincoln Park in Kettering, two years ago. She had many interests and was especially active in Grandview Hospital Auxiliary, Chapter CK of P.E.O., Dayton Antiques Study Club, Delta Gamma Sorority at Ohio Wesleyan University (Class of "53), Brunner Literacy Center, and Shiloh Church. Her lifelong love of music earned her many fans for her piano prowess. She loved to play her 100 plus year old Steinway piano, which she had for 80 of those years. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years Jack M. Strickler D.O., parents Harold and Margaret Rosser, brother Colonel Richard F. Rosser, retired AirForce, and her life long best friend JoAnne Hill of Arcanum. Survived by son J. Murphy Stricker and partner Lori Loureiro, daughter Laura Vulgamore and husband Richard of Dayton, grandkids Renae and Ryan Vulgamore, special cousins Nan and Jim King and Margy and Paul Roby, and Becca Donnally, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service 3:15 PM Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Donations to a charity of your choice, if you wish. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



