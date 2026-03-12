Marilyn Schlabach

Schlabach (Nistler), Marilyn A.



Marilyn A. Schlabach (nee Nistler), age 89 of Fairfield, passed away on March 10, 2026. She was the loving wife of the late, Richard Schlabach; mother of Cheryl Rosenberger, Danny (Lisa) Schlabach, Bonnie (Jody) Merrill, Connie (Don) Fontaine, and Jill (James) Brown; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and loving sister of the late Ronald Nislter, Charlotte Orschell and Carol Meister. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fairfield, Ohio. Memorials to Butler County Children's Services, First Step Home, or to Hospice of Hamilton. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



