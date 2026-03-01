Marilyn Hull

Hull, Marilyn Ruth



HULL, Marilyn R. Age 91, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. She was born on December 10, 1934, to the late Charles Carter Jr. and Ruth Carter (Gebhart). After graduating from Julienne High School, Marilyn was a long-time accounting clerk for various corporations in the Dayton area before retiring from Lockwood, Jones and Beals (Architects and Engineers). Marilyn loved traveling with her husband Richard, gardening, ceramics, needlepoint and caring for their rescue Afghan Hound dogs. She and her husband were very proud of their home winning the City of Kettering's Neighborhood Pride Award on several occasions. She was a longtime volunteer at Corner Cupboard Charities, and St. Vincent de Paul, as well as a member of the bell choir at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert "Bobby" Carter and her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Richard. She is survived by her two sons Richard Jr. (Lori) and Timothy (Pam) Hull; 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn (Stu), Brad, Nick, Jessica and Justin, and one great grandchild (Connor). The family would like to thank the staff at Day City Hospice for their fabulous care, as well as friends and neighbors who supported her throughout the years. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at Noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice or a local animal rescue of your choice. Arr. by Tobias – Far Hills Chapel.



