Marilyn Edgar

Edgar, Marilyn K.



Marilyn K. Edgar, 82, a longtime resident of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Marion and Ruth Quick of Redfield, Kansas and she graduated from Fort Scott (Kansas) High School class of 1961. Marilyn married Roy L. Edgar of Fort Scott, Kansas, on January 24, 1964, in Redfield, Kansas and they lived in Parsons, Kansas, until moving to Springboro in 1982. She is survived by her husband, Roy; two daughters, Cindy Nelson of Springboro, Ohio, Jody (Tim) McDonald of Chandler, Arizona; a brother, Ron (Connie) Quick of Columbia City, Oregon; and her aunt, Jean Heckman of Shawnee, Kansas. She also leaves four granddaughters, Ashley Smith and Hailey Nelson of Springboro, Ohio, and Kayla and Jessie McDonald of Chandler, Arizona; three grandsons, Jake (Sara Wiesemann) of Moraine, Ohio, and Josh Adams and Jeremy Nelson of Springboro, Ohio, seven-great granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. She was also loved by two special nieces, Kim Kolzow and Krista Kruhm. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and special bowling friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Funeral Homes, Springboro, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future.



