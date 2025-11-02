Marilyn Beeson

Beeson, Marilyn



age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025, surrounded by the love of her devoted family. A lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, Marilyn dedicated more than 20 years of her professional life to serving others as a Learning Disabilities teacher, helping countless children discover their potential. At home, she was a devoted homemaker who created a home filled with laughter, warmth, and love. Those blessed to know Marilyn will remember her infectious smile and laugh, her ability to make everyone feel special, and her unshakeable belief in thinking positive no matter what life brought her way. She was the foundation of her family, a living example of grace, love, and faith. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her husband Bob, their family, and all who were fortunate to call her friend. A visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm on Thursday November 6, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH, 45459, with a memorial service to follow. For complete remembrance and condolences, please go to www.routsong.com.



