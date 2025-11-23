Marie Randol

Randol (Davenport), Marie M.



Marie M. Randol, 81, of Bellbrook, Ohio passed away on Nov. 14, 2025 after a long and well fought battle with cancer. Marie was born on May 9, 1944 in Morristown, NJ to Henry and Elizabeth Davenport. She married her husband of 55 years, Larry, in 1970 and spent most of her adult life in Riverdale, IA. She raised her children in Iowa and spent much of her free time volunteering at her children's schools. After hard work in night school she earned a business degree and went to work as the self-proclaimed mail lady for a local school district. Always ready to bring a smile to others, she was known for wearing seasonal hats and costumes. She was a coach for Special Olympic athletes for many years and loved her role as mentor and friend. Marie was so proud when several of her athletes were chosen for the International Games. She was passionate about freedom of Information, and was awarded by the State of Iowa for her efforts. During her retirement years, Marie relocated to Ohio to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved watching her grandsons in marching band and never missed a concert or competition. She became a member of a number of local senior centers and a regular at card and bingo games. Always ready to have fun, she and her daughter took craft classes together. She was fiercely independent and driving and making the rounds to senior centers until nearly the end. She is survived by her husband Larry Randol; daughter Melanie (Radu) Burja; grandchildren Niculie and Lucas and brother Thomas Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elizabeth Davenport and her sons, Brian and Benjamin. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. If asked Marie would have openly admitted that her most cherished role was that of grandma. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Saturday March 7, 2026 at 10:00 am with memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Marie's memory to the Iowa Special Olympics. www.newcomerdayton.com



