Margaret Warner

Warner, Margaret V.



ENGLEWOOD, OHIO - Margaret V. Warner, age 76, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away on January 13, 2026, at the Cleveland Clinic. Margaret was born on July 30, 1949, in Miamisburg, Ohio to the late Jerry and Olive (Bethel) Welling. Margaret was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and later attended Wright State University earning her Bachelor's degree in education. On July 11, 1981, in Miamisburg, Ohio, she married the love of her life, David Warner. Together, they created a beautiful family and loving memories. Margaret worked as an elementary school teacher for Huber Heights City Schools for 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, traveling, spending time with her family, playing cards, and volunteering at church. She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Margaret will be remembered for her selflessness, kindness, generosity, and unconditional love. Margaret is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Warner; children, Eric Warner and Rebecca (Nick) Daniels; grandchildren, Russell and Marie Daniels; sister-in-law, Nancy Welling, as well as many other beloved family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Welling. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, Ohio 45358. A funeral service will be held at the church at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with 1 hour of visitation prior. Pastor Mel Musser will be officiating. Burial will take place at Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Tuesday between 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church, in honor of Margaret. Donation envelopes will be provided at the church. For additional information and to view Margaret's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



