Margaret Cunningham

Cunningham, Margaret Ann



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Ann Cunningham, who departed this life on October 20, 2025, in Kettering, Ohio. Born on May 26, 1937, in Ostrander, Ohio, Margaret Ann was a beacon of love, resilience, and dedication throughout her life. For over 37 years, Margaret Ann devoted herself to her career at MDI/PK Lumber Company, where she was cherished by her colleagues. She retired in 2002, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment that inspired many. Margaret Ann was not just a dedicated professional; she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her beloved children: daughter Karen Hensley, and sons Kyle Cunningham and Keith (Joyce) Cunningham. Margaret Ann's legacy continues through her grandchildren-Lauren (Will), Lesley (Jonathan), Travis, Nicklas, Stacy (Matt), Megan (Wes), and Katie (Zack)-as well as her 16 great-grandchildren who brought joy and light into her life. Margaret Ann shared a special bond with her brother, Malcolm Manville, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were blessed to know her warmth and kindness. In her free time, Margaret Ann found joy in reading, tending to her garden, and, most importantly, spending quality time with her family. Her thoughtful spirit was evident in her generous act of making over 300 blankets that she lovingly gifted to children and her family, leaving a tangible reminder of her caring nature. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at Miami Valley Hospital South, especially Dr. Rebecca Helfrich and the care staff of PCU 4, for their unwavering compassion and dedication during this difficult time. Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gertrude Manville, her brother Gene Manville, and her sister Mary Lou Fitzpatrick. They are surely welcoming her with open arms. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Margaret Ann's remarkable life during a visitation on October 27, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM. Both events will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in Margaret Ann's memory. In the hearts of those who loved her, Margaret Ann leaves an enduring legacy of love, warmth, and generosity that will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will always remain in the cherished memories of her family and friends. To share a memory of Margaret Ann or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



