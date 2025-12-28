Margaret Beaver

Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Friday, December 19, 2025, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years Ralph Beaver; daughter Stephanie (George) Burd; son Craig (Misty) Beaver; 8 grandchildren Troy (Brandy) Rose Jr., Jennifer (Russell) Reynolds, Christopher (Jenna) Beaver, Stacey Thibodeaux, Kyle (Hannah) Soliday, Matthew (Taryn) Burd, Katelyn (Ryan) Olivier, and Bethany (Dustin) Burd; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Marcia Winfield and Marilyn Nall; brother-in-law Richard Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1130 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com

