Marcum, Leonard Edward



Leonard Edward Marcum, age 93 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 15, 1929 in Estill County, Kentucky the son of the late Rev. James Robert and Laura Marcum. Eddie graduated Estill County High School in 1949. There he met, Elizabeth Combs, his high school sweetheart and they were married for 73 years. Eddie was a member of Iron Workers Local 290 and a foreman for Burger Iron Company for many years. He was an avid fisherman and Kentucky Wildcats fan. He will be remembered for always lending a hand to others in need. Ultimately, he loved his family more than anything, especially his grandbabies. Eddie was a loving husband, father and GGPa who will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby, Linville, Gene and Donald Marcum and sisters, Irene Crump and Betty Jo Raby. Eddie is survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth Marcum; children, Teresa Zampatti, Tina (Bruce) Schaeublin and Marty (Cris Morris) Marcum; grandchildren, Mandy (Bob), Jonathan, Rhiannon, Courtney (Mike), Amelia (Gregg), Stephen (Mandy) and Kevin (Val); great grandchildren, Noah, Lily, Mia, Cora, Ben, Eleanor, Abbey, Deacon, Leonard and Mack along with many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Eddie will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com