MARCUM, Arnold



Arnold Marcum of Fairfield, was born September 13th, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio. Arnie went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family and friends on Sept 15th, 2021.



Arnie was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, Brother and Friend. Although he was a man of few words, he would light up the room with his smile and charm. He looked forward to family and friend gatherings with home cooked meals. If he wasn't eating, you could find him watching his Reds, Bengals, playing his favorite games on his iPad, and watching movies with popcorn and candy with family.



Arnie gave his heart to Jesus in 2009, since then his life was forever changed! He loved serving the Lord, going to church and being around his church family at LBC.



Arnie married his best friend and love of his life Carol, 57 years ago. These two cherished one another and never were apart, they were like two peas in a pod; their love was such a great example to us all!



As he has gone to be with his Savior, he is survived by his wife Carol (Maupin); two sons, Greg (Theresa) Marcum, Doug (Lisa) Marcum; three Grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Harris, Kenzie (Matt) Miller, Kayla (Andy) Rivera; five Great-Grandchildren, Haley, Alyssa, Logan, Emmi Harris and Maverick Miller; brother Ronald Marcum; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and close friends.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Marcum; his parents, William (Martha) Marcum; siblings,



Donald Marcum, Delcie Marcum, William Jr. Marcum, Geneva Marcum, Earl Taylor Marcum, Ruby Keller, Silus Carpenter,



Edward Carpenter, Roy Carpenter and Paul Carpenter.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept 24th from 4:30-6:30. Celebration Service immediately following at Lindenwald



Baptist Church at 460 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Pastor Tyler Green officiating.



In Lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to help with medical expenses.

