Marcia Lake

Lake, Marcia Joan



age 86. Risen on this day, November 21, 2025, an imperfect soul for minor adjustment! Greeted by: parents, EF "Doc" and Gwendolyn Rose; brother, Larry Lee; numerous aunts, uncles and relatives; husband of 43 years, Harry G. Lake. Waiting for: Sons, George C. Lake and Gregory P. Lake of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Christopher and Juliayn, her husband, Jan, and great-grandson, Theo; special friends, Bob, Patti, and Barb Grey, her best friend. Lost puppies: Suzie Q and Mitzi. Marcia Joan (Joni) devoted her time to both the arts of this world and the creatures within it. An avid sculptor, painter, wife, puppy mother, and friend, she filled her days with color, creativity, and meaningful conversation. In the quiet moments of the morning, she savored her coffee with an intuitive ear and an intentional eye, later taking on her 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. And in the evening-little white loving pup on her lap-she laughed, wept, and quietly watched the unfolding stories of Hollywood's most iconic stars from the golden age of the 1940s. A woman of talent, taste, and compassion, Joni's true masterpiece was the warmth she passed to others, and the many moments of laughter that dazzled the rooms she entered. She was a lover and devotee of all gods creatures. Remembered will be the days of food and fellowship at the Lake house around holidays and birthdays with loving neighbors Bob, Lill, Barb, Maggie Mae, and Ricky, and devoted caregivers Vicki Terry, Becky Ingles, Vicki Welch. Funeral services will be held at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel at 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio on Saturday Nov. 29, 2025 with visitation from 10 to 11 AM followed by a brief memorial service. Joni would appreciate any donations made to the Dayton chapter of the SPCA. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



