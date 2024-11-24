Marchal, Rose



After a lifetime of telling everyone else what to do, Rose has decided to take a well-deserved break. Rose M. Marchal, 75, of Englewood, OH, sadly passed away on November 21 after a 3-year battle with breast cancer. Rose was born in Russia, Ohio in 1949 and lived most of her life in Englewood. Rose graduated from St. Elizabeth's nursing school in 1970 and oversaw the nursery before moving to Northwest Dayton



Pediatrics. Rose spent the last 10 years of her career at the Post Office, retiring in 2011. Family and friends meant everything to Rose, and nothing made her happier than being with them, especially on a boat on Indian Lake. Rose got things done, which usually involved her being the boss and telling everyone what to do. This included her incredible work over the past 24 years as co-founder of the Chicago Polar Bear Club, NFP. Rose leaves behind 3 helpless men: Dale, her husband of 53 years, Kevin, her favorite son and Brian, the other son. Rose wishes the best of luck to her daughter-in-law, Patricia, as she will need it. Rose is also survived by a ton of siblings. We aren't going to name them all, but she liked most of them. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.chicagopolarbearclub.com. For those who would like to express condolences, a viewing will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 5pm-7pm at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd, Englewood. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



